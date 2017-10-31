5 Argentinians, Belgian Among Dead in NYC Truck Attack

Five Argentinians celebrating a graduation anniversary and a Belgian national were among those killed when a truck sped through a bike lane for more than a dozen blocks in an apparent ISIS-inspired attack. Erica Byfield reports. (Published 14 minutes ago)

Five Argentinians celebrating a graduation anniversary and a Belgian national were among those killed when a truck sped through a bike lane for more than a dozen blocks Tuesday afternoon in an apparent ISIS-inspired attack.

The Argentinian Consulate said in a tweet on Tuesday night that Hernán Mendoza, Diego Angelini, Alejandro Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruch were among those killed when a Home Depot truck allegedly plowed through crowds of cyclists and pedestrians along the Hudson River Greenway in Tribeca Tuesday afternoon. A sixth man, Martín Ludovico Marro, is at New York-Presbyterian Hospital with injuries. The tweet said the group was in town to celebrate 30 years since they graduated college.

Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said in a tweet Tuesday night that a Belgian national was also killed in the attack, and that three others were injured. He did not reveal the identity of the person who was killed or the others hurt in the attack.

No other information on the other two people killed in the attack was available. Sources said the suspect, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, allegedly left a note in the truck saying he committed the attack for ISIS and was shot and detained by police. He's expected to survive.

Of the more than dozen people who were hurt, two were students and two were employees at the New York City schools near the spot where Saipov allegedly smashed his truck into a school bus. It's not clear if they were aboard the bus or on the bike path at the time of the attack.

Schools in the area were just letting out around that time, and parents and teachers rushed to get children back inside as they saw the suspect leaving the vehicle with a BB gun and paintball gun.