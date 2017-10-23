General to Discuss Niger Attack That Left 4 US Soldiers Dead - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

General to Discuss Niger Attack That Left 4 US Soldiers Dead

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, is expected to address the news media on Monday to release details of an attack earlier this month that left four soldiers dead.

    The four U.S. soldiers were killed Oct. 4 in Niger when they were attacked by militants tied to the Islamic State. Confusion over what happened has dogged President Donald Trump, who was silent about the deaths for more than a week.

    Asked last Monday about his silence, Trump credited himself with doing more to honor the dead and console their families than any of his predecessors. His subsequent boast that he reaches out personally to all families of the fallen was contradicted by interviews with family members, some of whom had not heard from Trump at all.


    Questions Remain for Trump Administration on Niger Mission

    [NATL] Questions Remain for Trump Administration on Niger Mission

    In Washington, there is a search for answers about the ambush in Niger that killed four U.S. Service members.

    (Published Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017)


    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices