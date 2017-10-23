General to Discuss Niger Attack That Left 4 US Soldiers Dead

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, is expected to address the news media on Monday to release details of an attack earlier this month that left four soldiers dead.



The four U.S. soldiers were killed Oct. 4 in Niger when they were attacked by militants tied to the Islamic State. Confusion over what happened has dogged President Donald Trump, who was silent about the deaths for more than a week.

Asked last Monday about his silence, Trump credited himself with doing more to honor the dead and console their families than any of his predecessors. His subsequent boast that he reaches out personally to all families of the fallen was contradicted by interviews with family members, some of whom had not heard from Trump at all.





