Jesus' Tomb Is Unveiled After Yearlong Restoration

One of Christianity's holiest sites has been restored to its former glory, and just in time for Easter, NBC News reported.
After a yearlong restoration, the Jerusalem tomb that Christians believe is where Jesus were buried and resurrected is finally free of a cage-like structure that's propped up the walls for 70 years.
The Holy Edicule, inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, is also free of years of accumulated soot after work by the team that restored the Acropolis in Athens.
"Now you can see the colors, the texture of the stone, you can see the letters of inscriptions, the frescos, the different styles of mural paintings," restorer Antonia Moropoulou. "So here is a monument that was worshipped through the centuries and will be worshiped forever."