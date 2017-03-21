Jesus' Tomb Is Unveiled After Yearlong Restoration

The tomb of Jesus Christ is seen in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on March 21, 2017, in Jerusalem, Israel. Greek archaeologists have been working since June 2016 to restore the tomb, believed to be the place where Jesus Christ was buried and then resurrected from after his crucifixion. (Photo by Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)

One of Christianity's holiest sites has been restored to its former glory, and just in time for Easter, NBC News reported.

After a yearlong restoration, the Jerusalem tomb that Christians believe is where Jesus were buried and resurrected is finally free of a cage-like structure that's propped up the walls for 70 years.

The Holy Edicule, inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, is also free of years of accumulated soot after work by the team that restored the Acropolis in Athens.

"Now you can see the colors, the texture of the stone, you can see the letters of inscriptions, the frescos, the different styles of mural paintings," restorer Antonia Moropoulou. "So here is a monument that was worshipped through the centuries and will be worshiped forever."