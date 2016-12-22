Men Pulled From JetBlue Flight With Ivanka Trump Aboard

A New York man and his husband were removed from a Jetblue flight after an incident involving the daughter and son-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump.

Hunter College professor Matthew Lasner said in a tweet that his husband went to "harass" Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, as they boarded a plane at John F. Kennedy airport on Thursday.

In a second tweet, Lasner said that his husband "expressed displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard and they kicked us off the plane."

He also tweeted a photo of what appeared to be the president-elect's daughter sitting on the plane.

Lasner later deleted the tweets.

JetBlue said in a statement that the couple was rebooked on another flight and that the "decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly."

"If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight," the company said in the statement. "In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight."

In a Facebook post, Marc Scheff, a passenger on the flight who witnessed the exchange, wrote that Lasner's husband did not yell at Trump or "accost her." Scheff told NBC News that the professor appeared agitated and said, "Oh my God. This is a nightmare. They ruin the country and now they ruin our flight!"

Scheff explained in his Facebook post that the flight was delayed because Trump's family had to board the flight first through some other entrance.

"The comments were definitely for everyone but he was directing them towards her," he said.

He continued: "When the JetBlue staff went back to speak to the man I overheard Ivanka say to them 'I don't want to make this a thing.' My assessment is that she was happy to let the man take his seat. Security made a different call."

A representative for Ivanka Trump declined to comment on the exchange. A spokesperson said she and Kushner were on a flight to San Francisco en route to Hawaii at the time.

The President-elect's daughter and her family landed at San Francisco International Airport around 3 p.m. and were immediately whisked off in a private car to a private chartered plane waiting on a nearby tarmac without incident.