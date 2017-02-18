Norma McCorvey, best known as "Jane Roe," the plaintiff in the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, died in a Texas assisted-living facility Saturday, her biographer told NBC News. She was 69.
Her death was first reported by journalist Joshua Prager, who is writing a book about McCorvey. Prager told NBC McCorvery died of heart failure at about 12 p.m. Saturday.
McCorvey was 22 when she filed a suit in 1970, seeking a legal way to terminate her unwanted pregnancy. The case would make its way to the highest court in the nation and end with a ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion.
This story will be updated.
