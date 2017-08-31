Hurricane Irma Becomes Category 2 ; Expected to Intensify During Slow Move

NBC 6's Angie Lassman has the latest on the storm moving across the Atlantic Ocean which South Florida should keep an eye on.

As the United States continues to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, the National Hurricane Center announced a fourth hurricane, Irma, of the 2017 season – and it is expected to continue growing while moving slowly near the Caribbean.

An 11 a.m. weather advisory confirmed that Irma is a category 2 hurricane, with winds of 100 miles per hour while moving west northwest at 10 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to intensify, possibly becoming a category 3 storm by the end of Thursday, as it still remains in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

NHC officials expect Hurricane Irma to continue with its current motion through Friday with a slight shift westward into Saturday.

Irma will be a growing concern for the Lesser Antilles over the next week with the rest of the Caribbean and Southeastern United States keeping a close eye on this storm.