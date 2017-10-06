Amateur video footage has emerged showing the room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas from where Stephen Paddock rained down bullets onto a concert crowd on Sunday evening, killing 58 people. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017)

Two discoveries are puzzling investigators trying to piece together what happened before Stephen Paddock gunned down 58 people from high up in his hotel room Sunday, NBC News reported.

They could point to someone else visiting the hotel suite he reserved while he was registered there, according to multiple senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation into the shooting.

A charger that doesn't match any of Paddock's cellphones was found in the 32nd-floor room. And one of his key cards was used to get into the room while his car was out of the garage, according to garage records.

Investigators acknowledge that there are several possible explanations for those details. They are also examining his finances, which include $5 million in income from 2015, most of it from gambling.

