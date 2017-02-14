Iraqi Strikes Kill ISIS Commanders, Fate of Leader Al-Baghdadi Unknown | NBC 7 San Diego
Iraqi Strikes Kill ISIS Commanders, Fate of Leader Al-Baghdadi Unknown

Two senior Iraqi military officials told NBC News that they were sure al-Baghdadi was in one of the locations that was bombed but had been unable to confirm if he escaped or had been injured or killed

    A series of airstrikes targeting ISIS commanders at a meeting in Iraq has killed scores of militants, including several senior figures, the country's military has said, NBC News reported. 

    The strikes, carried out Feb. 11 by an Iraqi F16, resulted in the death of 77 extremists, including 13 senior commanders, in Anbar province near the border with Syria, the Iraqi military said in a statement on Monday.

    One of the airstrikes also targeted the terror group's supreme commander, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — but officials have been unable to verify if he was at the location at the time of the attack and there was conflicting information about his status.

