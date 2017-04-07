Hyundai, Kia to Recall Nearly 1.5 Million Vehicles Due to Engine Problems | NBC 7 San Diego
Hyundai, Kia to Recall Nearly 1.5 Million Vehicles Due to Engine Problems

In 2015, Hyundai Motor Co. recalled 470,000 Sonata sedans in the United States to replace faulty engine parts

By Samantha Chatman

    Hyundai and Kia are expected to recall nearly 1.5 million vehicles due to an engine defect that could cause the cars to stall.

    Hyundai and Kia are expected to recall nearly 1.5 million vehicles due to an engine defect that could cause the vehicles to stall, Reuters reported. 

    The recall involves Hyundai's Sonata and Santa Fe and Kia's Optima, Sorento and Sportage in the United States and South Korea.

    The duo said they are also recalling more than 171,000 vehicles in South Korea due to a similar manufacturing problem, which leads to possible stalling of its Theta 2 engine.

    The recall could cost the two companies hundreds of millions of dollar each.

    In 2015, Hyundai Motor Co. recalled 470,000 Sonata sedans in the United States to replace faulty engine parts.

    Owners of the recalled vehicles should reach out to their dealer for an engine inspection.

    The new recall plan must be approved by U.S. authorities, Reuters reported. 

    Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago
