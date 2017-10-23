Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Homes were left uninhabitable by Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm that plowed through southeast Texas in late August, NBC News reported.

Its floodwaters capsized lives of the comfortable and the struggling, black and white, Latino and Asian. Tens of thousands of people across spectrums of race and income were left without permanent places to live, inspiring a newfound saying: Harvey was the storm that didn’t discriminate.

That may change now that the water is gone.

The poorer victims of the storm are in danger of falling deeper into poverty or homelessness, while the wealthier are expected to rebound more quickly. Those in the middle will now struggle harder to stay afloat.