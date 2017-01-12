Nearly 2,000 Bus Parking Permits Requested for Day of Women's March

Signs are popping up around D.C. calling for people to protest the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump. News4's Tom Sherwood reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017)

About nine times more permits to park tour buses in D.C. have been requested for the day of the Women's March on Washington than on Inauguration Day, according to a D.C. councilmember.

Councilmember Charles Allen told News4 about 200 permits were requested for the inauguration on Friday, Jan. 20. The city has received about 1,800 permits for the following day, Jan. 21, when thousands are expected to attend the Women's March on Washington in protest of President-elect Donald Trump.

More than 183,000 people said they will be going to the women's march, according to the event's Facebook page.

Allen said D.C. officials discussed the permit requests at a community meeting Tuesday night. He is set to hold a hearing on inauguration preparedness Thursday morning.