Hearing Set for Man Charged in Muslim Girl's Death

From left to right, the picture of the victim Nabra Hassanen posted to social media provided by her family. On the right, a photo provided by police officials of Darwin Martinez Torres, the suspect charged in her murder.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for a northern Virginia man charged in the slaying of a 17-year-old Muslim girl as she walked to a mosque with friends.

Darwin Martinez Torres of Sterling is charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled for a hearing Friday afternoon in Fairfax County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

The victim, Nabra Hassanen, was returning to the All Dulles Area Muslim Society mosque with a group of about 15 teenagers during a break from Ramadan prayers when a driver approached them and began arguing with one of the boys in the group, police said. Martinez Torres chased the group in his car, driving up on the curb, police said. He got out of the car with a baseball bat and struck Hassanen with it, police said.

He then drove away with her in his car, attacked her again and dumped her body in a pond in Loudoun County.

Although the circumstances of the girl's death led many to speculate about a possible hate crime, police have said the slaying is a case of road rage.