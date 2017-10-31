A box truck driver mowed down multiple people on a street in lower Manhattan, and at least two of them are dead, a senior New York City official tells News 4 New York.
Sources initially said they were responding to a report of at least five people shot near West and Chambers streets in Tribeca, but officials say their investigation now shows the injuries may have come from the truck crash.
A box truck driver zoomed the wrong way down a bicycle path, mowing down several people, sources say. The driver then got out with what appeared to be firearms.
Witnesses told News 4 they saw the driver running around with the apparent guns.
He was then shot by police, according to sources. He's in custody, police say.
Students from the top-ranked Stuyvesant High School and other witnesses in the area tweeted that they'd heard gunshots. A message has been left with the Department of Education.
A large number of police vehicles could be seen near West Street and Chambers Street in Tribeca, which is near a community college, Stuyvesant High School, and a few blocks north of the National Sept. 11 Memorial.
Both Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo were headed to the scene.