Firefighters in Oakland are battling a four-alarm blaze Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze, which was reported around 6 a.m. at 2551 San Pablo Ave., triggered "multiple rescues," fire officials said on Twitter. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen spewing from what appears to be a multi-unit housing structure.

Firefighters were quickly pulled from the structure for safety concerns, forcing them to battle the flames from the ground and via extended ladders, according to fire officials.

Roughly one hour after the blaze ignited, crews appeared to be gaining an upper hand in the fight. Large clusters of flames were replaced by billowing plumes of white smoke.

It is unclear how many people were rescued from the fire, according to fire officials. At least one person was reported missing around 7:30 a.m.

Monday's blaze comes roughly four months after the devasting Oakland warehouse fire that claimed the lives of 36 people.

Further information was unavailable at the time.

