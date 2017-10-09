'Inferno': Thousands Flee Wildfires in Calif. Wine Country

Residents of wine country were sent fleeing from their homes Monday as about 14 wind-driven wildfires burst to life across North Bay counties, wiping out scores of structures and sending the smell of smoke as far as San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.

The state's fire chief said at least 1,500 homes and commercial buildings have been destroyed, numerous people have been injured and a number of residents are also missing. At least one person has died and two people suffered serious injuries as a result of one of the blazes that ignited in Mendocino County, according to Cal Fire.

An estimated 20,000 people have been evacuated, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Director Ken Pimlott said.

He called the estimates of destroyed structures very conservative. Pimlott said the fires are burning throughout an eight-county swath of Northern California, including Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

Gov. Jerry Brown issued a state of emergency in response to the blazes.

"It was an inferno like you’ve never seen before," said Marian Williams, who caravanned with neighbors through flames before dawn as one of the wildfires reached the vineyards and ridges at her small Sonoma County town of Kenwood.

The Tubbs Fire, which is burning in Napa County off of Highway 128 and Bennett Lane in Calistoga, has already scorched 35,000 acres, according to officials. The Atlas Fire south of Lake Berryessa off of Atlas Peak Road has burned 8,000 to 12,000 acres while the Partrick-Carneros Fire burning west of Napa is at 2,000 acres.

The Nuns fire burning in Sonoma County north of Glen Ellen has torched 300 acres, according to Cal Fire.

At least 4,500 acres in Mendocino County have also been scorched after the Redwood Fire ignited west of Mendocino National Forest, Cal Fire reported.

Wildfires Burning Across Northern California

About 10 wildfires are burning across wine country in Northern California, forcing evacuations (Published 25 minutes ago)

Evacuations have been ordered across the North Bay for residential neighborhoods, shopping centers and hospitals across, such as Kaiser Permanente Hospital and Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa. Flames consumed mobile homes next to the Kaiser hospital while hospital employees rushed patients to safety.

The fires forced all Santa Rosa City Schools and Napa Valley Unified School District schools to close for the day.

A number of areas in Sonoma County are under evacuation orders including the region west of Highway 101 in the Piner Road area to downtown Forestville, Cloverdale KOA, Palomino Road, Vanoni Road to Gill Creek Road, Arnold Drive to the State Hospital and west of Jack London State Park, according to officials.

Evacuation centers in Sonoma County have opened at the Cloverdale Cirtus Fair, Sebastopol Vets Hall and Sonoma Valley High School, according to officials.

Evacuation orders in Napa County include the Wooden Valley area, Montecito area, Old Sonoma Road to Buhman Avenue, Dealy Lane, Henry Road, Coombsville Road and Wild Horse Valley Road.

Centers for the evacuated have opened at Crosswalk Church, Napa Valley College Gym and the Napa County Fairgrounds, officials say.

NBC Bay Area has compiled a running list of evacuation orders and evacuations. Those impacted by the fire can also check the Cal Fire website or Nixle for further updates on evacuations.

For those with large animals, Vintage High School farm is taking animals that need shelter. The Napa County Animal Shelter will hold smaller animals.



High winds overnight triggered the blazes to spread rapidly across the region, according to officials. The strong gusts also toppled power lines, knocking out power for some and leading to spotty cellular coverage.

Smoke from the fires has drifted across all parts of the Bay Area, as far south as San Jose. People across the Bay Area are advised to limit their outdoor activities and close their windows.

A red-flag warning is in effect for the North Bay and East Bay hills, meaning there is an elevated risk for fire danger because of dry conditions and gusty winds.

The Associate Press contributed to this report.