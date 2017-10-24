FBI Posts Sandy Hook Shooting Investigation Documents Online

Newly released FBI documents offer a window into the early days of the investigation into the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, as agents chased false leads and gathered evidence of shooter Adam Lanza's isolation.

The FBI on Tuesday released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.

The documents include subpoenas, evidence logs and reports by FBI agents who interviewed people about shooter Adam Lanza, who killed himself as police arrived at the school. Large portions of many of the documents were redacted, including the names of the people who spoke to the agents.

READ THE DOCUMENTS.

An unidentified person told an agent that shooter Adam Lanza's mother, Nancy, was concerned about him a month before the shooting because he had become a "shut in" who hadn't gone anywhere in three months. Adam Lanza fatally shot his mother before going to the school.

Several residents told authorities they received death threats after the shooting in phone calls from someone identifying himself as Adam Lanza.

The documents also show state police received a phone call from a woman who claimed her son was playing "Call of Duty: Black Ops" with someone who told him to "watch the news tomorrow" and the FBI was following up on the lead.

Another unidentified person told investigators that Adam was "always a troubled kid" and recalled a conversation with Nancy Lanza in which she said Adam hacked into a government computer system and made it through the second level of security before the screen went black.

After the hack drew the attention of federal law enforcement, Nancy said she "had to convince authorities that her son was just very intelligent and was challenging himself to see if he could hack into a government system," the person who spoke with the FBI said.

Interviews with people who knew Adam Lanza documented that he had Asperger’s but never completely accepted that he had the syndrome and never took any medication that was prescribed to him.

Adam Lanza participated in the Newtown High School tech club when he was in middle school, and someone who knew him through that said Adam dealt poorly with other students but did not show any signs of violence. The same person recalled watching Adam work with tools and Nancy Lanza saying her son could not feel pain like other children and needed to be careful while working around tools.

One person who knew Adam and his mother told authorities that they owned at least four guns and all the weapons were kept in a gun safe in Adam’s bedroom closet.

Another person reported knowing of Adam Lanza having two rifles, but had no knowledge of him having a pistol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read the full documents here.