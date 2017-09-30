Body of Missing Va. Student Found in N.C.; FBI Hunts Killer

A local family is praying that a body found in North Carolina is not Ashanti Billie, who went missing from a Virginia military base. News4's Jackie Bensen reports. (Published Friday, Sept. 29, 2017)

The body of Ashanti Billie, a 19-year-old student last seen on a U.S. naval base in Virginia, has been identified, and federal investigators are searching for her killer.

The body found Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina, is that of Billie, local officials determined Saturday, the FBI said.

Billie, a culinary arts student who recently graduated from high school in Prince George's County, Maryland, was last seen Sept. 18 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Norfolk, Virginia.

Her body was found more than 300 miles away, near a church in a residential neighborhood of Charlotte.

FBI special agent Martin Culbreth said in a statement issued Saturday:

"It is with deep regret that I inform the community that Ashanti Billie has been located, deceased, in Charlotte, North Carolina," he said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating Billie's death as a homicide. No information was released immediately on how she died.

Officials are searching for her killer, agent Culbreth said.

"Our mission is to bring justice for Ashanti, and we will be relentless in our efforts to find who did this to her," he said in his statement. "We will not rest until the person who robbed Ashanti of her life, her promise and her future is held fully accountable under the law."

Billie's body was found Friday morning behind a church on the 1700 block of Griers Grove Road in Charlotte, local police said. The church, East Stonewall AME Zion Church, is about a mile from Interstate Highway 77 and Interstate Highway 85.

Someone at the church called 911 about 10:35 a.m.

Police arrived and pronounced Billie dead on the scene.

Billie's family said Friday they had been told a body was found but it was not clear if it was Billie's.

"As the family awaits further updates, we ask that you continue to keep us in prayer and pray this is not Ashanti Billie," a statement from the family said.

Billie's body was identified by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Police Department. That police department, the FBI, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Virginia Beach Police Department and the Norfolk Police Department searched for Billie, along with her loved ones and volunteers.

More than 75 people combed two Norfolk, Virginia, neighborhoods Thursday, looking for any clues that would lead them to Billie.

After a two-hour search, they returned with a pink shoe and a sweatshirt, The Virginia Pilot reported.

Billie was last seen about 5 a.m. on Sept. 18 entering Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Norfolk, where she was an assistant manager at a Blimpie sandwich shop. But police say she never arrived at work.

Her cellphone was found later that day in a dumpster nearly 3 miles away from the base. Neighbors spotted her car Sept. 23 on a dead-end road in the Ocean View section of the city. They told police the car had been there for several days.

On Thursday, a volunteer found a pink shoe near where Billie's car was found, The Virginia Pilot reported. According to the newspaper, a sweatshirt and phone charger also were found during the search.

It's not immediately clear if those items are related to her disappearance.



On the same day as the search, the FBI released a more recent photo of Billie -- a driver's license photo that recently was taken. In the photo, Billie has dreadlocks that are dyed multiple colors at the ends.

The agency took over the search for Billie on Monday, and offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her whereabouts. Two days later, Blimpie, Billie's employer, matched the offer, bringing the total reward amount to $20,000.

“We are very concerned about the disappearance of Ashanti Billie and we are working with the authorities to help find her and bring her home safely,” said Jeff Wallace, vice president of operations for Blimpie. “We are here to help support Ashanti’s family during this difficult time.”

Billie's parents, Brandy and Meltony Billie, said earlier this week they remained hopeful that she would be found.

"Just help me bring my baby, Ashanti, home, please," the missing woman's mother said through tears in a video posted to Facebook.

Brandy and Meltony Billie live in Maryland and are both veterans.

Billie moved to Virginia Beach in August to attend culinary arts classes at the Art Institute of Virginia Beach. She graduated from Henry Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, in 2016.

Anyone with information for the FBI is asked to contact the FBI Norfolk Field Office at 757-455-0100.