Consumer reporter Susan Hogan talks with Robert Schoshinski of the Federal Trade Commission about the steps you should take to protect yourself after the massive security breach at Equifax. (Published Friday, Sept. 8, 2017)

How to Protect Your Identity After the Equifax Breach

Equifax, the credit reporting company at the heart of a major hacking scandal, has taken a customer help page offline as it looks into into a report that it has been breached again, CNBC reported.

An independent security analyst found part of the company's website was under the control of attackers trying to install fraudulent, malware-infected Adobe Flash updates, the website Ars Technica reported.



"We are aware of the situation identified on the equifax.com website in the credit report assistance link," an Equifax representative said in an email. "Our IT and security teams are looking into this matter, and out of an abundance of caution have temporarily taken this page offline."

Last month, Equifax disclosed that it had sensitive information from 145.5 million people compromised, leading to multiple investigations and a Justice Department probe.