Equifax Takes a Webpage Down as It Probes Whether It Was Breached Again - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Equifax Takes a Webpage Down as It Probes Whether It Was Breached Again

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Consumer reporter Susan Hogan talks with Robert Schoshinski of the Federal Trade Commission about the steps you should take to protect yourself after the massive security breach at Equifax. (Published Friday, Sept. 8, 2017)

    Equifax, the credit reporting company at the heart of a major hacking scandal, has taken a customer help page offline as it looks into into a report that it has been breached again, CNBC reported.

    An independent security analyst found part of the company's website was under the control of attackers trying to install fraudulent, malware-infected Adobe Flash updates, the website Ars Technica reported.

    "We are aware of the situation identified on the equifax.com website in the credit report assistance link," an Equifax representative said in an email. "Our IT and security teams are looking into this matter, and out of an abundance of caution have temporarily taken this page offline."

    Last month, Equifax disclosed that it had sensitive information from 145.5 million people compromised, leading to multiple investigations and a Justice Department probe.

    Get More at CNBC
    Published 31 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices