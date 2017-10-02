Consumer reporter Susan Hogan talks with Robert Schoshinski of the Federal Trade Commission about the steps you should take to protect yourself after the massive security breach at Equifax. (Published Friday, Sept. 8, 2017)

How to Protect Your Identity After the Equifax Breach

The massive data breach at Equifax, one of the nation's three major credit reporting agencies, may be even larger than originally thought, according to an investigation by a cybersecurity firm.

Mandiant, retained by Equifax to investigate the breach, found that 2.5 million more U.S. consumers were potentially impacted, bringing the total to 145.5 million, CNBC reported.

"I want to apologize again to all impacted consumers," said Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr., Equifax's interim CEO. "As this important phase of our work is now completed, we continue to take numerous steps to review and enhance our cybersecurity practices.