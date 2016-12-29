File Photo — Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte makes a speech during the Philippines - China Trade and Investment Fourm at the Great Hall of the People on October 20, 2016 in Beijing, China.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened government officials with the prospect of being thrown out of a helicopter mid-air if they are found to be corrupt, claiming he had done it before and had no qualms about doing it again, NBC News reported.

The former prosecutor said he once hurled a Chinese man suspected of rape and murder out of a helicopter.

"If you are corrupt, I will fetch you using a helicopter to Manila and I will throw you out. I have done this before, why would I not do it again"? Duterte said during a speech to victims of a typhoon on Tuesday.