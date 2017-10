Here are before and after images from the deadly wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 1,500 homes and businesses across several Northern California counties.

Signorella Winery building, undated (left) and on October 9, 2017 (right) in Napa, California. (Credits: Before - Signorella Estate; After - AP)

A Coffey Park neighborhood, undated (left) and on October 9, 2017 (right) in Santa Rosa, California. (Credits: Before - Google Earth; After - California Highway Patrol)