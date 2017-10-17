Dow Jones Rises Above 23,000 for the First Time

The Dow Jones industrial average notched yet another milestone on Tuesday morning, breaking the 23,000 mark for the first time, a record high, CNBC reported.
The 30-stock index was buoyed by better-than-expected results from UnitedHealth Group and Johnson & Johnson. The Dow dropped back under 23,000 as trading continued.
The index has been on a strong run of late, beating 22,000 points in early August.
"Those big, round numbers are getting easier to reach on the Dow on a percentage basis," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities. "That's great because every time we get a milestone like that, it seems like Mainstream America pays more attention to financial markets."
