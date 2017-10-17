Dow Jones Rises Above 23,000 for the First Time

A Wall Street sign is displayed in front of the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones industrial average notched yet another milestone on Tuesday morning, breaking the 23,000 mark for the first time, a record high, CNBC reported.

The 30-stock index was buoyed by better-than-expected results from UnitedHealth Group and Johnson & Johnson. The Dow dropped back under 23,000 as trading continued.

The index has been on a strong run of late, beating 22,000 points in early August.

"Those big, round numbers are getting easier to reach on the Dow on a percentage basis," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities. "That's great because every time we get a milestone like that, it seems like Mainstream America pays more attention to financial markets."