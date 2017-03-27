An abused dog, once pictured with her snout muzzled so tightly shut with electrical tape that she drew national attention, is recovering happily as her abuser was sentenced to the maximum of five years in prison in South Carolina.

The judge told the man: "I wish I could give you more."

William Dodson, 43, of North Charleston was sentenced Friday to five years in prison in addition to 15 years on a gun charge stemming from a traffic stop months before Caitlyn was found in spring 2015. The two sentences will run simultaneously.

Though Caitlyn's snout is still scarred after surgery and she lost part of her tongue, the pooch is recovering well two years after the horrible incident, wagging all the way.