Democratic Lawmakers Hold Hearing on Marine Nude Photo Scandal

The Democratic Working Women’s Group will host a hearing Wednesday to address the ongoing issue of nonconsensual pornography within the United States military.

Victims of the scandal involving Marines accused of sharing nude photos of female service members will testify at the House hearing alongside Attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing the women.

Former Marine Erika Butner and Lance Cpl. Marisa Woytek, whose images were posted and shared without consent on a closed Facebook group titled “Marines United,” will appear at the hearing to explain how women Marines have been targeted, exploited and endangered by the scandal.

The secret Facebook group involved tens of thousands of members. Users shared nude images of active female Marines, veterans and other women, some of which were taken without their knowledge and shared without their consent.

The scandal prompted an investigation into hundreds of Marines and the U.S. Marine Corps' top general vowed to prosecute those found responsible for posting photos of naked female service members on social media and other image-sharing boards.

"We all have to commit to getting rid of this perversion of our culture," Gen. Robert Neller said at hearing before a House Armed Services personnel subcommittee in March. "We will take action to remove this stain on our Marine Corps."

In the wake of the scandal, the Marine Corps issued a detailed social media policy that lays out the professional and legal ramifications for service members culpable of online misconduct. The new policy makes it clear how existing rules and the Uniform Code of Military Justice can be used to prosecute offensive, indecent or disrespectful online activities.

But some lawmakers say the tackling the issue as a social media problem isn't enough because the problem is "cultural rot" that has spread and thrived within the military.

"This is about service members deliberately trying to degrade, humiliate, and threaten fellow service members. They encouraged stalking, distributed stolen intimate photos, and have reduced their comrades to a collection of parts," Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., told the military officers during the subcommittee hearing.

Speier notes the Armed Services Committee has yet to hold a full committee hearing on the issue and on Tuesday, her office said the Marine Corps leadership backed out of attending Wednesday’s hearing.

Marine Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller or a Marine Corp representative was scheduled to attend Wednesday's hearing on the scandal, according Speier. Speier tweeted, “Last week, when I called the #Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Neller, I was assured a rep would be here to stand with these brave survivors.”

Instead, Neller’s assistant wrote in a letter to Rep. Speier’s office offering to meet members of the Women’s Caucus individually.

A spokesman for the general denies that Neller or the assistant commandant withdrew from the hearing. “I believe it is true that Rep. Speier (or the Democratic Working Women’s group) invited the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, but I do not believe he ever agreed to attend this working group’s session,” Lt. Col. Eric Dent said.

Florida congresswoman Lois Frankel, the chair of the DWWG, said in press release announcing the hearing, though the issue of nonconsensual pornography has been most recently highlighted by the Marines United case, it has long existed in all branches of the U.S. armed forces, including in the Marine Corps in 2013.

Also testifying at the hearing Wednesday are Miranda Peterson, Executive Director of Protect Our Defenders, Elizabeth L. Hillman, President of Mills College, and James LaPorta, a former Marine and journalist with the Daily Beast.