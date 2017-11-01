Delta Passengers Arrested for Mid-Flight Tryst Could Face Felony Charges - NBC 7 San Diego
Delta Passengers Arrested for Mid-Flight Tryst Could Face Felony Charges

    AP Photo/ Nick Ut
    File photo of Delta Airlines flight DL370 on Sept. 1, 2014.

    Two passengers aboard a Delta airlines flight were arrested over the weekend for making more than just their connections.

    Officials arrested a 48-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man after she performed oral sex on him mid-flight Sunday, according to NBC Detroit affiliate WDIV

    The passengers were strangers before boarding the flight, and though they did not release the names of the individuals, police told WDIV that both passengers were making connecting flights. 

    Both passengers were issued citations after the plane landed in Detroit, WDIV reported and the case is now with the FBI. Officials said the two could be charged with a felony.

    Published 29 minutes ago
