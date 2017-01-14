An ice storm crawling across America's midsection this weekend — threatening about 44 million people from Texas to the Mid-Atlantic — is freezing roadways and creating treacherous driving conditions, NBC News reported.
The storm is already being blamed for three deaths. One person died Saturday morning in Missouri after a van carrying 12 people rolled over on a highway north of Kansas City, ejecting the driver. Meanwhile, near Weatherford, Oklahoma, a truck driver died after losing control of his semi on Interstate 40, where icy surfaces caused at least a dozen accidents.
On Friday, a person was killed in a crash on Interstate 55, north of Crystal City, Missouri, amid the poor conditions.
Published at 9:58 PM PST on Jan 13, 2017 | Updated 2 hours ago