Snow and ice coats the cliff walls and ground surrounding Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge east off Portland, Ore., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

An ice storm crawling across America's midsection this weekend — threatening about 44 million people from Texas to the Mid-Atlantic — is freezing roadways and creating treacherous driving conditions, NBC News reported.

The storm is already being blamed for three deaths. One person died Saturday morning in Missouri after a van carrying 12 people rolled over on a highway north of Kansas City, ejecting the driver. Meanwhile, near Weatherford, Oklahoma, a truck driver died after losing control of his semi on Interstate 40, where icy surfaces caused at least a dozen accidents.

On Friday, a person was killed in a crash on Interstate 55, north of Crystal City, Missouri, amid the poor conditions.