Court Blocks Immediate Abortion for Undocumented Teen

Activists with Planned Parenthood demonstrate in support of a pregnant 17-year-old being held in a Texas facility for unaccompanied immigrant children to obtain an abortion, outside of the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.

A federal appeals court Friday refused to allow an immediate abortion for a 17-year-old who came to the U.S. illegally and is now in detention. But the court gave her more time to find a way to obtain one.

Groups supporting and opposing abortion rights have been watching the case closely.

Known in the court record only as Jane Doe, she crossed the southern border on her own in September, unaccompanied by relatives, and was taken into federal custody at a detention center in Texas. After a medical examination revealed that she is pregnant, she sought an abortion.

Texas authorities gave her permission, but the Department of Health and Human Services, which runs the detention facility, refused.