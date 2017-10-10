Convicted Rapist Granted Joint Custody for Victim’s Son

Christopher Mirasolo, a convicted sex offender, was granted parental rights to a child born from an alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl.

A Michigan judge has ruled that a convicted sex offender has joint parental rights to a child born from an alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl.

The decision, made by Sanilac County Circuit Judge Gregory Ross, came after a DNA test last month confirmed that Christopher Mirasolo, 27, is the biological father of the 8-year-old boy, the victim’s lawyer, Rebecca Kiessling, said on Sunday. The judge’s order said the the decision was “based solely on consent.”

But the mother, who is now 21, told NBC affiliate WDIV that she hoped Mirasolo would never have any rights to her son. Her lawyer said her client gave no consent and had not requested joint custody.

The process was set in motion after the mother applied for food stamps and was required to name the child's father.

Corker: Trump on 'Path to WWIII'

President Donald Trump found himself in a drawn out feud with Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) after Corker criticized Trump's conduct in the White House in The New York Times. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017)

Mirasolo’s lawyer, Barbara Yockey, said he did not request joint custody.