Investigators said they are continuing to search for a Tennessee high school freshman who they believe disappeared seven days ago with her former teacher, NBC News reported.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Elizabeth Thomas, 15, went missing on March 13. The bureau's Amber Alert indicated she may have been kidnapped by 50-year-old Tad Cummins, Elizabeth's former teacher at Culleoka Unit School in Maury County. Officials said they are concerned "about his intentions with her."

Cummins, charged with aggrevated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor, is on the TBI's most wanted list. The bureau believes he is armed and dangerous.

Elizabeth is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings, investigators said. Cummins is 6-0 and about 200 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He is believed to be driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tags.