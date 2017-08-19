Clear the Shelters: Today's the Day to Find a New Pet

People magazine's pet vet Dr. Evan Antin provides tips for adopting shelter animals ahead of the third annual Clear the Shelters event on Aug. 19. Antin's checklist includes lifestyle consideration and breed types.

Sissi, a grey-furred cat with long whiskers, is available for adoption at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter in Fairfax, Virginia, Saturday morning. She is super fluffy and a little shy.

At the New Hampshire SPCA in Stratham, Spike needs a new family since his owner died.

And at Muttville, a senior dog rescue in San Francisco, a 12-year-old bubbly former stray named Sierra is ready for a home.

Clear the Shelters, the third annual pet adoption drive sponsored by the NBC- and Telemundo-owned television stations, culminates today with more than 900 shelters participating in 76 communities across the country. Since this year’s event was launched in the last month, more than 31,000 pets have already been taken. To encourage families to find a new pet, whether puppies, older cats, rabbits or iguanas, all of the participating animal shelters and rescue organizations are reducing or waiving adoption fees.

At the Humane Society of Greater Miami, which saw almost 100 adoptions during last year's event, there was a line outside before the shelter opened Saturday morning. An hour in, about 100 people had come through looking for a pet.

"We’re hoping to break last year’s record for sure," said Toni Diaz, the associate director of development.

The need remains great. The number of animals entering shelters each year is about 6.5 million, 3.3 million dogs and 3.2 million cats, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Though the number has declined from about 7.2 million in 2011, with the biggest drop in the number dogs, approximately 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized each year.

Celebs Share Heartwarming Stories of Their Shelter Pets

Singer Miley Cyrus, actor Justin Theroux, host Mario Lopez and actress Lori Loughlin share heartwarming stories with People magazine about their shelter pets. "Glee" star Jane Lynch also talks about adopting her first dog after filming the mokumentary "Best in Show." (Published Friday, Aug. 18, 2017)

On the happier side, about 3.2 million shelter animals are adopted annually and another 710,000 are returned to their owners.

Clear the Shelters began in North Texas in 2014 as a partnership among the NBC and Telemundo stations in Dallas-Fort Worth and dozens of North Texas animal shelters. More than 2,200 homeless animals were adopted that first year, the most in a single day in North Texas.

A year later that number jumped to nearly 20,000 as the adoption drive went national, with more than 400 shelters taking part across the country. Last year, as the event was extended over a month, more than 45,000 pets were adopted from 680 shelters, 13 of which were emptied.



