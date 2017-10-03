About 3.6 million clear plastic plates with designs like superheroes, giraffes and cars are being recalled because the clear plastic layer over those graphics can peel off and pose a choking hazard.

Playtex has been made aware of 372 instances of that layer bubbling or peeling, 11 reports of that plastic in children's mouths and four of children choking on it, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's recall notice, issued Tuesday.

The Playtex dishware were sold from October 2009 through this August at Walmart, Babies R Us, Target, and other stores, as well as on Amazon online, for about $2.50 per plate or bowl and as part of a $15 set.

Anyone with the bowls is being asked to stop using them immediately and take them away from young children. Playtex is offering a full refund.

The plates and bowls say Playtex on the bottom and have a colored rim and non-slip bottom.

Learn more by calling Playtex at 1-888-220-2075 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET on weekdays or visiting its recall website.

