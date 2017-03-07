China Proposes Deal to Ease Tensions Over N. Korean Missiles

U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up a controversial missile defense system, called the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD), have arrived in South Korea, the U.S. and South Korean militaries said Tuesday, a day after North Korea test-launched four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan.

China offered a sobering warning Wednesday, saying there would be a "head-on collision" if North Korea didn't stop launching banned missiles and the U.S. and South Korea didn't stop their join military drills, NBC News reported.

"The two sides are like two accelerating trains coming toward each other, with neither side willing to give way," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Beijing. "The question is: Are the two sides really ready for a head-on collision? Our priority now is to flash the red light and apply brakes on both trains."

Wang's cautionary statement comes after North Korea launched four ballistic missiles into the sky on Monday. The next day, on Tuesday, U.S. equipment for the THAAD missile defense system arrived in South Korea.

The North said the nations are headed toward a nuclear disaster, while China said it would take "necessary measure" to protect itself and that the U.S. and South Korea should be prepared to bear the consequences.