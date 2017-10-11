A World War II veteran and his wife were unable to make it out of their Napa home before it was engulfed in flames Sunday, killing them. Jodi Hernandez reports. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017)

The deadly fires sweeping across California wine country were driven by 50-mph winds, but the reason that so many blazes erupted at once is under investigation, the chairman of the state Board of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

The speed with which 17 blazes moved through Napa, Sonoma and other Northern California counties took residents and even firefighters by surprise Sunday night into Monday morning, as people evacuated suddenly in the early hours. By Tuesday, at least 17 people had been killed and more than 100 treated for fire-related injuries.

“Why we had so many big fires, the investigation will give some indication on that,” J. Keith Gilless, dean of the College of Natural Resources at the University of California, Berkeley said on Tuesday.

Scott L. Stephens, a professor in the College of Natural Resources, said that falling power lines and arson are both being considered. All of the fires seemed to ignite between midnight and 2 a.m. Monday, when winds were the strongest, he said. Branches or trees could have fallen on the lines or the lines themselves failed, he said.

Biggest California Wildfires of All Time

With 15 different wildfires currently raging across California, charring more than 100,000 acres, we take a look at some of the state’s biggest wildfires since the 1900's. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017)

“And the other one is arson of course, and I know that’s being looked at too,” he said.

In April, the San Francisco-based Pacific Gas and Electric Co. was fined $8.3 million for failing to maintain a power line that sparked a massive fire in Northern California in 2015, The Associated Press reported. The California Public Utilities Commission levied the fine for poor tree maintenance by the utility and its contractors and for its failure to report that one of its power lines might have started the Butte Fire in September 2015. An investigation by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, found that the fire was ignited by a gray pine tree that slumped onto a line.

After the current wildfires broke out, The Mercury News found that Sonoma County dispatchers sent fire crews to at least 10 locations for sparking wires, exploding electrical transformers, fallen power lines and other electrical problems in Sunday night's high winds. The Bay Area News Group, of which it is part, reviewed emergency calls over a 90-minute period starting at 9:22 p.m. Sunday.

PG&E acknowledged problems with its electric lines but told the news group in a statement that questions about maintenance were “highly speculative.”

“These destructive winds, along with millions of trees weakened by years of drought and recent renewed vegetation growth from winter storms, all contributed to some trees, branches and debris impacting our electric lines across the North Bay,” a spokesman, Matt Naumann, said. “In some cases, we have found instances of wires down, broken poles and impacted infrastructure. Where those have occurred, we have reported them to the CPUC and CalFire.”



Gilless said that Sunday's weather — high winds, high temperatures and low relative humidity — was conducive for the fires, which have destroyed more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

“And of course it became far worse than just bad; it became catastrophic,” he said.

Firefighters were struggling to contain the firestorm amid continued strong winds. The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning, signalling critical conditions, for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills that is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

The worst fires in Northern California typically strike in October. Twenty-five years ago, the October 1991 Tunnel fire in the Oakland hills left 25 dead.

This week's high winds threw lots of embers in front of the large fires, creating many smaller ones, Gilless said. The vegetation of brush, grass and trees added to the hazard, unlike a redwood forest, which is moister and protected from the winds.

“We’ve had this phenomenon a couple of times recently and not far from there,” he said.

The Jerusalem and Valley fires in Lake County in Northern California in 2015 surprised firefighters with how quickly they spread, he said.

Wildfires Burning Across Northern California

About 10 wildfires are burning across wine country in Northern California, forcing evacuations (Published Monday, Oct. 9, 2017)

Gilless said that the 50-mph gusts meant that firefighters had been focused on public safety rather than fire suppression.