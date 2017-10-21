Sessions to Address Police Chiefs in Philadelphia

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is addressing police chiefs from across the country and world on the opening weekend of the Major Cities Police Chiefs Association in Philadelphia.

His speech, expected to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, will be the first of an expected two talks Sessions will give at the weeklong conference in Center City.

A large group of protesters, describing their demonstration as "Abolition Weekend," will hold a rally outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center during the speech.

Sessions is expected to talk about the federal Project Safe Neighborhoods program and other initiatives to reduce violent crime by the Department of Justice.