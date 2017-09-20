A 7.1 magnitude earthquake centered about 80 miles southeast of Mexico City rattled the capital 32 years to the day after a massive 8.0 magnitude quake killed thousands. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017)

Firefighters, police and local volunteers pulled at least 25 bodies, all but four of them children, from a Mexico City school partially flattened by a powerful earthquake Tuesday, NBC News reported.

At least 217 people were killed by Tuesday's magnitude-7.1 quake and scores of buildings were destroyed.

Crews wearing hard hats worked their way through pancaked concrete slabs in what had been the Enrique Rebsamen school in the south of the capital. Family members and teachers searched through lists of children to try to work out who was unaccounted for.

Dr. Pedro Serrano, one of the volunteers, told The Associated Press that he managed to crawl into the crevices of the tottering pile of rubble. He made it into a classroom, but found all of its occupants dead.