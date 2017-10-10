Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Brutally Beaten at Charlottesville Rally - NBC 7 San Diego
Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Brutally Beaten at Charlottesville Rally

DeAndre Harris was not in custody and efforts to reach him or his lawyer were not immediately successful, according to a police statement

    Zach D. Roberts via AP, File
    In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, DeAndre Harris, bottom is assaulted in a parking garage beside the Charlottesville police station after a white nationalist rally was disbursed by police, in Charlottesville, Virginia. A warrant has been issued for Harris' arrest, police announced Monday, Oct. 10, 2017.

    An arrest warrant has been issued for a black man who was brutally beaten in a parking garage during a deadly far right-wing rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, police told NBC News Monday.

    DeAndre Harris, 20, was wanted for unlawful wounding in connection with the Aug. 12 assault, according to a statement from the Charlottesville Police Department, NBC affiliate WVIR reported.

    The beating occurred after a white supremacist tried to spear a counter-protester with a flag pole, the Washington Post reported in August.

    Then, Harris — a former special education instructional assistant — swung a flashlight at the man, possibly striking him, according to the Post.

    Vehicle Drives Into Counter-Protesters in Charlottesville, VirginiaVehicle Drives Into Counter-Protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia

    Footage shows a vehicle appear to drive into a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. Clashes between white nationalists and counter protesters had been ongoing on Aug. 12.

    (Published Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017)

