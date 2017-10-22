The LAPD has launched an investigation of Harvey Weinstein involving a possible sexual assault in 2013. Over 40 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault.

This week, the number of women reportedly accusing producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault grew to more than 60, NBC News reported. Added to that are allegations that the board wrote a weak employment contract, allowing Weinstein to simply pay a fine if the company was forced to settle claims.

Amid the ongoing scandal, the future of The Weinstein Co. remains uncertain. Two possible options: declaring bankruptcy or being acquired by an outside company.

Meanwhile, the finger pointing has begun. Those associated with Weinstein are trying to defend themselves against allegations that they knew about his past behavior and did nothing.

While Weinstein’s lawyers deny any non-consensual relationships, projects have fallen away, staff are exiting, and two thirds of the company's board have quit.

In 2015 Audio Recording, Weinstein Admits to Groping Model