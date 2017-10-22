Amid Unfolding Scandal, Future of Weinstein Company Remains in Question - NBC 7 San Diego
Amid Unfolding Scandal, Future of Weinstein Company Remains in Question

While Weinstein’s lawyers deny any non-consensual relationships, projects have fallen away, staff are exiting, and two thirds of the company's board have quit

    The LAPD has launched an investigation of Harvey Weinstein involving a possible sexual assault in 2013. Over 40 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault.

    (Published Friday, Oct. 20, 2017)

    This week, the number of women reportedly accusing producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault grew to more than 60, NBC News reported. Added to that are allegations that the board wrote a weak employment contract, allowing Weinstein to simply pay a fine if the company was forced to settle claims.

    Amid the ongoing scandal, the future of The Weinstein Co. remains uncertain. Two possible options: declaring bankruptcy or being acquired by an outside company.

    Meanwhile, the finger pointing has begun. Those associated with Weinstein are trying to defend themselves against allegations that they knew about his past behavior and did nothing.

    Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein admits to groping an Italian model in a recording made by police in 2015, which was obtained by The New Yorker. The New York Police Department never charged Weinstein with a crime. Weinstein’s spokesperson released a statement on Oct. 10, saying Weinstein denies any allegations of non-consensual sex.

