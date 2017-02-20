Four Americans Killed as Plane Crashes Into Australian Shopping Mall | NBC 7 San Diego
Four Americans Killed as Plane Crashes Into Australian Shopping Mall

A police official said there fatalities other than the five people on board the aircraft

    Joe Castro/AAP Image via AP
    Emergency personnel work at a light plane crashed in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, local time. The plane crashed into a shopping mall, officials said.

    Four Americans were among five people killed when a light plane crashed into the roof of a shopping mall in Melbourne, Australia, the State Department has confirmed. 

    According to NBC News, the twin-turboprop Beechcraft King Air plane suffered engine failure and crashed into the mall near the end of the runway at Essendon Airport around 5 p.m. ET Monday (9:00 a.m. Tuesday local time), according to authorities. 

    Witnesses described the plane exploding on impact and erupting into a fireball. The assistant police commissioner for Victoria state said there were no fatalities other than those five people on board the aircraft.  

    "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who died in today's tragic crash," a State Department official told NBC News. "The U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Melbourne are working closely with local authorities. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance to the families of the victims," the official added without identifying the victims.

