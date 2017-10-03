Airlines Waiving Change Fees for Upcoming Vegas Trips

Airlines are now stepping up to help consumers change their flights to Las Vegas, if needed. (Published 37 minutes ago)

Many people have voiced concerns about their upcoming trips on social media, given Sunday's deadly shooting. For the most part, people say they are sticking with their plans, but believe it won't be the same.

One Dallas man said his travel plans to Las Vegas are up in the air. Jeff Platt told NBC 5 he's heartbroken for the victims and can't wrap his head around a vacation right now.

He and his college friends go to Las Vegas every year. But now, the group isn't sure if this is the best time.

"Carter was standing by the TV and said, 'Daddy, I don't ever want to go to Vegas,'" Platt said. "My first thought was, my family is not going to like that. ... I'm not worried about my personal safety. I'm worried about people worrying."

For anyone else who's rethinking their upcoming trip to Las Vegas, here are the airlines we've heard from so far that are waiving their change fee for Las Vegas flights this week: Southwest, American Airlines, Delta, Jetblue, Spirit, United, Virgin America and Allegiant.

Travelers have to call ahead to re-book and need to do so before their scheduled flight.

As for hotels, consumer's should call the hotel and ask if they will waive the cancellation fee if you're within that 24-hour window.