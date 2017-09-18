Airlines Make Changes Ahead of Hurricane Maria

Ryan Phillips has the latest on Hurricane Maria.

Major national airlines have warned travelers of possible flight cancellations and delays as Category 5 Hurricane Maria made landfall Monday in the Caribbean.

Delta, Southwest and American airlines announced there would be no change fees if a flight was impacted by Hurricane Maria. All three airlines are updating their websites with the latest details on their flights.

Regional airlines in the Caribbean have also canceled or delayed their flights.

Maria grew into an "extremely dangerous" Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph on Monday as it barreled onto the island of Dominica in the eastern Caribbean.

Preparation for Hurricane Maria Underway in Puerto Rico

Preparation for Hurricane Maria was underway in Puerto Rico on Monday, as some supplies were starting to dwindle.

Maria could hit Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Tuesday night and Wednesday.

President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for the island and ordered Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist the commonwealth. The declaration authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico.