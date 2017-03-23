The man accused of killing a black man with a sword will face a judge Thursday in court. Tracie Strahan reports.

The white U.S. Army veteran from Baltimore accused of killing a black man collecting bottles on the street with a sword is due to face a judge Thursday.

James Harris Jackson was bent on making a racist attack and took a bus to New York to carry out the rampage, police said Wednesday.

Jackson chose New York because "it's the media capital of the world and he wanted to make a statement," Assistant Chief William Aubrey said.

He turned himself in about 25 hours after the victim, Timothy Caughman, staggered into a police precinct bleeding to death. Caughman had been stabbed in the neck and back with a 26-inch sword, police said.

Jackson was wandering the streets in a long overcoat concealing the sword when he encountered Caughman, according to police.

After the attack, 28-year-old Jackson went to the bathroom of a nearby restaurant and washed off the blood from the killing, authorities said.

Investigators said they believed Jackson was considering other attacks but surrendered after noticing his photo in the media. He had two knives and told investigators where they could find the sword, police said. The sword was retrieved from a trash can not far from the crime scene.

Video surveillance captured Jackson in the days leading up to the attack, and investigators said he had walked purposefully toward a black man but didn't attack him.