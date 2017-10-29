8-Year-Old Jump Roping Champ Killed by Jeep in NJ: Officials

A child was hit by a Jeep in Jersey City on Saturday evening and witnesses say they didn't think the driver was going to stop. Rana Novini reports.

An 8-year-old boy who was a member of a champion jump roping group was struck and killed by a Jeep when he was walking home from a fundraiser for the team, authorities said.

Jeremiah Grant, of Jersey City, was struck near Christopher Columbus Drive and Grove Street on Saturday afternoon, the Hudson County prosecutor's office said.

Jeremiah was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 60-year-old Union City man, initially drove off until witnesses flagged him down, police said. He remained at the scene until police arrived and hasn't been charged.

Jeremiah was a member of the Honey Bees, a renowned double-dutch jump roping group. He appeared with the group last year on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The founder of the Honey Bees, Takeria Clark, confirmed that Jeremiah was a member and had been walking back from a team fundraiser when he was struck.

Witnesses say the boy laid lifeless after getting hit.

“Not crying or anything, just laying there,” a witness who gave his name as Mo B. said.

Jose Pimentel was among several people who ran after the Jeep that hit the boy.

“I jumped on the street, went after the car. I was able to stop him and let him know he had to stop because he hit somebody,” Pimentel said. “He said he thought he went over a book bag. He didn’t notice that he had hit a person.”

Pimentel said he saw a police officer and waved him down.

