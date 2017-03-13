6 Tips to Keep You Safe in a Snowstorm | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

6 Tips to Keep You Safe in a Snowstorm

By Jeremy Berg and Jessica Glazer

Here are six things that may help keep you and your loved ones safe in a snowstorm.

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices