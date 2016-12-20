Nestor Resident Calling Out Sony Cell Phone Repairs

NBC 7 Responds aided an army veteran who could not get an adequate repair after the Sony smartphone he cherished broke. Despite loving his phone, he’s not so fond of Sony’s service department. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016)

An Army Veteran contacted NBC 7 Responds after he said his smartphone keeps breaking down and rather than replace the phone, the company kept asking him to send it in for repairs.

Nestor resident David Leake really enjoys his Sony Xperia Z3 phone.

“The pictures it takes are absolutely amazing,” David said.

In addition to the camera, David loves the fact that the phone is waterproof and how it fits on his motorcycle.

But David said he’s not so enamored with Sony’s service department.

Before he left for a business trip, David had called Sony about the problem he was having with his phone and he said a representative asked him to mail it in for repairs.

“I went to Tokyo, came back and no phone was here. So I called Sony and they said they we’re working on it and gave me all kinds of answers,” David said.

The first time David sent the phone, it came back still not working right.

David tried to mail the phone to Sony again but each time it came back, he had a different problem including a bad speaker phone, camera issues and the phone randomly shutting off.

Fortunately, David had another phone as a backup but he says the constant repairs were getting to him.

“I really wish I would have kept all the paper that says what they did to it each time but every time I get it back, I’m so happy and I throw it all away and start using it,” David said.

David first sent the phone in for repairs in May but months later, it still wasn’t working.

David contacted NBC 7 Responds and after speaking with Sony representatives, David received a call from Sony.

Sony decided to not only replace David’s Z3 model, they also agreed to replace David’s backup phone at no cost.