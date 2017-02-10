Man Arrested in Skyline Fight

San Diego Police arrested a man accused of attacking someone outside a Skyline apartment building Friday.

Officers said a man got into an argument with the victim and is accused of pistol whipping the person. Investigators did not release any information about what led up to the confrontation.

After the attack, the suspect went back into his apartment while the victim called 911.

The suspect came out of his apartment peacefully and told officers where they could find the gun.

The victim was treated by emergency personnel and was expected to be ok, police said.