Deputies are responding to a pedestrian hit by a trolley car in Santee.

The incident happened at the intersection of Mission Gorge Road and Cuyamaca Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is operating a bus bridge between the Santee and Gillespie Field stops.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

