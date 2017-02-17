After Years Apart, Family Is Reunited at Lindbergh Field

After spending years apart, a San Diego family was reunited late Thursday
Abdirah-man Ahmad Adam has been separated from his family for the past six years.
The Somali refugee has been working as a translator and mechanic in Saudi Arabia and waiting for his chance to come to the United States.
His family was granted asylum four years ago. One of his daughters is a nano-technology engineer. The other is a student at UC San Diego.
They were at Lindbergh Field Thursday night to welcome their father to the United States for the first time.
Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago