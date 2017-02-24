Ramona HS Principal Dispels Rumors of Threat

NBC 7's Elena Gomez reports on a rumor that made some Ramona High School parents and students uneasy.

One parent told NBC 7 his son heard a rumor floating around campus that someone was planning to shoot up Ramona High School Friday.

It's not clear if these rumors were from social media or spreading by word of mouth.

NBC 7 has learned the principal, school administrators and its security looked into the rumors and after their investigation, found no credibility to the threats.

Classes were scheduled as usual.