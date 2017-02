NBC 7's Chris Chan reports on the damage done to a La Mesa home when a 60-foot tall tree fell in Monday's storm.

The home is located on Riviera Drive north of State Route 94 near the connector with State Route 125.

The tree also fell on power lines so San Diego Gas & Electric crews were on scene.

Residents were told to stay out of the house until the building inspector can come and take a look at the home.