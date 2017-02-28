Man Boogie Boards in Barona Flood Waters

Monday’s heavy winter storm caused waters to rise at Padre Barona Creek near Barona Casino, leading to flooding at Wildcat Canyon and Quincy Canyon roads.

The flooding drew the attention of one watersport daredevil: a man who put on a rash guard, grabbed a boogie board and caught some waves in the streets.

A traffic alert was issued at Wildcat Canyon Road due to the flooding; spectators gathered to watch the man go boogie boarding.

Barona tribal member Sonya Rios said this kind of activity is all in good fun for those who live in the area.

“We were born and raised this way and always watched them go back and forth,” Rios said, of the man on the boogie board. “They’re used to it.”

Still, authorities urged that trying to cross flood waters like this is dangerous and should not be attempted.